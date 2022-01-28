NEW DELHI: Non-profit organization Helping Hands is going to hold a webinar for the successful candidates of Mega IAS Scholarship Exam, 2022 on Saturday, 29th January, 2022 from 5:00 pm on Google Meet.

An esteemed panel will share their inspirational stories, tips for success and much more.

Manish Gautam, Chief Executive Director, ALS, Robin Hibu, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, Prince Dhawan, IAS

Special Commissioner (Trade & Taxes), GNCT Delhi, and Padi Tatung, IRS, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax will be the key speakers.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Ice-breaking session by Mr. Robin Hibu, IPS

2. Introduction of aspirants

3. Prospects of the Course by Mr. Manish Gautam

4. Inspirational & Motivational session by Mr. Prince Dhawan, IAS

5. Building of self confidence session by Mr. Padi Tatung, IRS

Candidates can join at Google Meet

Meeting link: https://meet.google.com/pjx-vbrh-tdq

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