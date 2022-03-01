KOLKATA: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier on specific information destroyed illegal cultivation of poppy plants from the Indo-Bangladesh border area today.

Acting on tip off, a special joint operation was planned and carried out by the troops of 169 Bn BSF and West Bengal excise, Mathabhanga for

destruction of illegal cultivation of poppy in Gadalerkuthi village of Cooch Behar district.

During the operation, poppy crop cultivated in approximately 8 bigha area of land were destroyed.

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of the illegal cultivation of hemp and poppy, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes, an official said.

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