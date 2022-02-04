GUWAHATI: Border Security Force personnel of the 169th battalion under the aegis of Frontier HQ BSF Guwahati today apprehended a cattle smuggler and rescued six cattle heads which were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

The arrest took place in Dwarikamari in West Bengal's Coochbehar district when he was trying to smuggle the cattle heads to Bangladesh.

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Ruhul Amin Hiru (15), a resident of Purb Shendurna in Lalmonirhat district of Bangladesh.

The apprehended smuggler alongwith seized items being handed over to nearest police station for further legal action.

"Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of the smugglers and

anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of transborder crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.

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