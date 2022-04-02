Troops of 43 Battalion BSF on Friday seized 210 bottles of Phensedyl from the international border of Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district, said BSF.

According to BSF, the drugs were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

In an official statement, the BSF said that smuggling of this banned cough syrup from India to Bangladesh remains a challenge for the Border Security Force.

It is codeine-based cough syrup, used as a substitute for liquor, which is strictly prohibited in the neighboring country.

In the last three months, the BSF in Meghalaya Frontier seized more than 1,300 bottles of Phensedyl being crossed through International Border.

Earlier in February, the BSF had seized 597 bottles of Phensedyl from South Garo Hills region.

Border security forces of India and Bangladesh exchange monthly data on the seizure of drugs and narcotics to identify vulnerable routes and to make a coordinated plan for curbing this menace