Bus service Agartala-Kolkata via Dhaka to be resume from June 10 after two year
Tripura: The Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka will resume on June 10 after a two-year break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tripura government official said on Saturday.
The bus service was initially planned to restart from April 28 but postponed owing to "some technical reasons", he said.
LH Darlong, the principal secretary of the state transportation department, has addressed letters to Bangladesh's Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, informing them of the intended restart of the international bus service.
"Bus tickets will be available starting June 1 at the Tripura Road Transport Corporation counter in Krishnanagar." To board a vehicle, passengers must have a valid passport and visa, according to a transportation department official.
State additional secretary S Chowdhury informed all concerned in a separate letter to the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi regarding the restart of the cross-border bus service.
The ticket from Agartala to Kolkata through Dhaka, including travel tax, will be Rs 2,300 per person, while the fare from Tripura's capital to Dhaka will be Rs 1,000.
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