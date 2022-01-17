Canadian doctor delivers baby on flight from Qatar to Uganda
NEW DELHI: Dr Aisha Khatib, a professor at the University of Toronto, has helped deliver a 'miracle baby' aboard a Qatar Airlines flight en route to Uganda.
Khatib was just catching up on some rest on her flight from Qatar to Uganda when the intercom sounded.
Two others passengers, an oncology nurse and a paediatrician from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), helped Dr Khatib deliver the child, who she said was crying "robustly".
"I looked at the baby, and she was stable, and I looked at the mom and she was OK," Dr Khatib said.
"So I was like, 'Congratulations it's a girl.' Then the entire plane started clapping and cheering and was like 'Oh right, I'm on a plane and everybody is watching this.'"
Dr Khatib also gave the baby a gift to remember her by - a gold necklace that she was wearing with the name 'Aisha' written in Arabic.
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