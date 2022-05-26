Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman to join the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator. Her hiring is contingent on her successfully completing her training.

Captain Barak joins an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) unit and will be flying the Rudra. Barak is 26 years old and hails from Rohtak, Haryana. Captain Barak did her B Tech in Electronic & Communication Eng. from Delhi Technological University in 2016 and was placed at Deloitte USA.

Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation also presented Captain Abhilasha Barak with the Coveted Wings, along with 36 other Army Pilots. "Young aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons," tweeted the Ministry of Defence's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (Army).

"Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army Aviation," the Indian Army wrote on Twitter, sharing photos from the event.

The Army Aviation Corps is a branch of the Indian Army that was established in November 1986. It was quickly enlisted in "Operation Pawan," a crucial test for the newly formed corps. At army headquarters in New Delhi, the corps is led by a director general.

Women were previously only assigned to ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

Women will be inducted as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps beginning in 2022, according to then-Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He also stated that women pilots would be flying helicopters to forward locations and would be involved in border operations.

The Army Aviation Corps' primary mission is to evacuate injured troops during operations or medical emergencies at high altitudes. Aside from that, Army Aviation Corps choppers are used for reconnaissance, observation, casualty evacuation, critical load drops, and combat search and rescue.