In connection with the Gossaigaon cattle smuggling case, accused persons Akbar Banjara and Salman Banjara were apprehended in Meerut, and an NBWA was issued against them eight months ago.

During the course of the police inquiry, certain shocking facts about the smuggling of cattle from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam to Bangladesh via Assam were revealed.

The arrested persons also disclosed and revealed that a huge amount of this trade is also distributed to the extremist organizations of BTR namely NDFB ,KLO and other militant organizations of kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and some extremist organizations of Meghalaya.

They also disclosed about the routes followed by them for cattle smuggling and for identification of routes of cattle smuggling through sankosh river bordering with Kokrajhar and Bhutan the both arrested accused persons were taken along with police party towards Jamduar side suddenly at about 1.15 am on 19/04/2022 the vehicles of Police party came under the ambush of extremists near Jamduar and immediately police team get down from the vehicles and took line position and started firing towards the extremist side.

But the arrested accused persons of above referred case could not get down from the vehicle and sustained bullet injuries. The firing between the extremist and police party lasted for about 10 to 12 minutes and when the firing was stopped totally and after sensing no danger the police party immediately evacuated the injured accused persons from the vehicle and sent them in another vehicle for treatment at Soraibil PHC and remaining police party started searching the nearby areas and after some time 1 AK 47 rifle with 2 magazines and 35 rounds of live ammunitions of ak 47 rifle and 28 rounds of fired empty cases of ak 47 rifle were seized from the P.O. along with one small tree stem which was put across the road for blocking the vehicles.

In the mean time the injured accused persons reached the Soraibil PHC where the on duty doctor opined them to be brought dead.in the said ambush 4 police personnel also sustained injuries and police vehicle is damaged. From the ambush site some polythene bags were also recovered and there are signs of some injuries that might have happened to the extremist group. Combing operation is going in the area to nab the extremists.