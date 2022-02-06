MUMBAI: The Government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of the legendary singer of India, ANI news agency reported. The national flag to fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The Chief Minister said it has left him "heartbroken"

A State funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the CM's office said.

“Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her," Government of India said in a statement on Sunday.

Mortal remains of LataMangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 12:30 PM. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 PM today.

The Queen of Melody passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.