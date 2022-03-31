A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned an additional Rs. 1,887.23 crore in Central aid for five states.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, chaired the High Level Committee (HLC), which approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states (Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and West Bengal) that were affected by floods, landslides, and hailstorms in 2021. This demonstrates the Union Government's will to assist the people of the five states affected by natural catastrophes, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Bihar will receive Rs 1,038.96 crore, Himachal Pradesh will receive Rs 21.37 crore, Rajasthan will receive Rs 292.51 crore, Sikkim will receive Rs 59.35 crore, and West Bengal will receive Rs 475.04 crore.

This additional support is in addition to the cash that the Centre has previously allocated to the States under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). During the fiscal year 2021-22, the Central Government distributed Rs. 17,747.20 crore from the SDRF to 28 states and Rs. 6,197.98 crore from the NDRF to nine states.

The Central Government dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States and Union Territories as soon as the disaster struck, without waiting for a Memorandum from them.