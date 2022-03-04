AIZAWL: The Union Minister of Ports Shipping (PSW) & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal today announced a slew of measures to boost the AYUSH sector in Mizoram.

The Minister, along with the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, laid the foundation stones for 6 AYUSH hospitals in Mizoram.

In a further boost to healthcare infrastructure in the hill state of the Northeast, as many as 24 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (HWC) were inaugurated across Mizoram at the event held here today.

The three 50 bedded hospitals will be developed at Aizawl, Champai and Hnahthial in the state.

The three 10 bedded hospitals will be developed at Khawzawl, Saitul and Hortoki in the state.

The Union Minister - while highlighting the importance of traditional Indian medicine - spoke about the role the folk medicine of Northeast can play in palliative, preventive, curative patient care along with the modern healthcare.

The Union Minister underlined the importance of unlocking value from the rich traditional medicinal practice of India, including the folk medicines of Mizoram and the Northeast.

Speaking about the role of AYUSH can play in patient care management, Sonowal said, “The rich heritage of traditional medicines as envisaged by AYUSH is scientifically proven to be effective in effective patient care. The holistic approach to patient care & healthy lifestyle includes both preventive as well as curative aspects. The AYUSH traditional medicinal practices have been traditionally taking care of both these aspects.”

The meeting was also attended by the Health Minister of Mizoram, Dr R Lalthangliana.

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