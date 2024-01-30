Three security personnel were killed while 14 others sustained injuries during an encounter with Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on January 30. The incident occurred at the same location where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021 as informed by Bastar Inspector General, P Sundarraj.The encounter occurred in the dense and challenging terrain of Chhattisgarh.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.