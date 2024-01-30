Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans killed, 14 injured in naxal encounter
The incident occurred at the same location where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021 as informed by Bastar Inspector General, P Sundarraj.
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Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans killed, 14 injured in naxal encounter
Three security personnel were killed while 14 others sustained injuries during an encounter with Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on January 30. The incident occurred at the same location where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021 as informed by Bastar Inspector General, P Sundarraj.The encounter occurred in the dense and challenging terrain of Chhattisgarh.
This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.
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