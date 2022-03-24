Former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti died on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Delhi, according to family sources. He was 81 years old at the time.

On June 1, 2004, Justice Lahoti was appointed as India's 35th Chief Justice. On November 1, 2005, he announced his retirement.

He entered the Guna district Bar in 1960 and enrolled as an advocate in 1962, having been born on November 1, 1940.

In April 1977, he was appointed as a district and sessions judge after being recruited directly from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service.

After a year on the job, Justice Lohati resigned in May 1978 and returned to the bar, mostly at the High Court.

On May 3, 1988, he was appointed as an extra judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and on August 4, 1988, he was designated a permanent judge.

On February 7, 1994, he was moved to the Delhi High Court, and on December 9, 1998, he was appointed to the Supreme Court.