SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma handed over an ambulance to Seng Samla, Mawlai Pyllun under the CMSDF scheme 2021-2022 at a function held today at Kiri Sing Syiem Memorial School, Mawlai Nongpdeng, Shillong.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma the last two years of COVID has been very difficult for everyone and that the true character of an individual or the society comes forward during a crisis. “I feel that the true character to be able to work together, to build a bond and trust and to sacrifice was reflected by each and every individual of the State during the COVID times,” he said. He also said that the government and the society have to work together and respond to respond to each other in good times or bad for the greater interest of the people and the State. “We have realized in the past two years that more infrastructure and service and community participation is crucial when it comes to health services and I hope the Mawlai Seng Samla will continue in providing this noble service,” he said.

The function was also attended by MDC, Mawlai, Teibor Pathaw and residents of Mawlai Pyllun.