China has faced its biggest covid outbreak in two years. The authorities are working twenty-four hours to build a temporary hospital in the City of Jilin. The facility, which provides 6,000 beds, is expected to be completed in six days.

More than 1,000 new incidents were recorded for the second consecutive day on Monday in The Province of Jilin in the northeast of the country.

China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said, more than double the previous day, as the country faces its biggest virus outbreak in two years.

The rise in nationwide incidents has led authorities to shut down schools in Shanghai and shut down several cities in the northeast, as about 19 provinces battle local outbreaks of the Omicron and Delta Variants.

State media reported that the city of Jilin has been partially closed including hundreds of neighborhoods, and The Mayor of Jilin and the head of the Changchun Health Commission were fired from their jobs on Saturday.

The small towns of siping and Dunhua in The Province of Jilin were closed on Thursday and Friday as per the official announcement.

China, where the virus was first detected, maintains a strict 'zero-covid' policy applied by mass testing when rapid lockdowns, travel restrictions and group emergence.

Follow us on Facebook