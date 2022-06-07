IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated the Manipur Heritage Expo 2022 in the state capital, Imphal which reflects the value and uniqueness of the state's handloom and handicraft products.

The expo was organised by the Government of Manipur's Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles, aims to reunite and revitalise Manipur's rich cultural heritage.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Amazon Karigar and the Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) (MHHDCL). The 'Amazon Karigar' project is an outstanding attempt to depict India's rich handicrafts heritage, which is sourced locally from all over the country.

Furthermore, Amazon, the homegrown e-commerce conmpany and the Manipur government collaborated to launch the 'Panthoibi Emporium,' an online platform for the display and sale of the state's handloom and handicraft, which will benefit nearly 300,000 artisans, weavers, and tribal communities.

The products will be listed on Amazon platform which will help the weavers to immensely expand the market of Manipur-based weavers and entrepreneurs.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Attended the Manipur Heritage Expo-2022 in Imphal today wherein an MOU was signed between the Amazon Karigar and Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL). Also, distributed 2475 looms were distributed to the people of the 16 districts of Manipur.”

“The products will be listed on Amazon platform. This will help our weavers and entrepreneurs immensely. The event was also attended by Hon’ble Minister Smt @KipgenNemcha, Hon’ble MLA Shri S. Rajen Singh, Hon’ble MLA Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei and other esteemed dignitaries.” added CM Singh.