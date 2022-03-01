CM Sarma asks for allocation of shares in Oil India to Assam govt. The minister made his statement while attending the North East Zonal Conference for PM Gati-Shakti Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. The statement was made in Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri's presence. As per sources, the event was held at Guwahati.

The Centre was also requested by the government of Assam to take steps towards the allocation of some of its shares to the state government in Oil India Limited (OIL).

The CM said the Assam government is expanding its full cooperation with oil sector companies to analyze its vision of expanding the exploration area and to help OIL function properly. The CM also called on the Federal Minister to take steps to allocate a portion of its shares to the state government.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to growth by allocating funds to develop capital infrastructure in the union budget. He also expressed full commitment and full participation of the state government in implementing the program, said Sarma.

To facilitate the successful implementation of the program, the State Government has established a three-tiered institutional framework headed by a group of secretaries empowered by the Chief Secretary and senior secretaries of state government ministries.

The CM further mentioned that the government has also launched capacity building and training programs for relevant professionals and staff to ensure that state government initiatives under Prime Minister Gati Shakti lead to concrete actions in the field. Sarma also believed that the Northeast Zone Conference would be of great help in developing a framework for developing and implementing a state master plan.

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