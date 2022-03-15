CM Sangma Replied to the Short Duration Discussion tabled by Shri Lambor Malagniang, MLA. during the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, 2022 on the news item that appeared in the "SP.News Agency"dated 9.3.2022 under the caption "Mano ba thoh ha kynroh ki shipai suin ha Laitkor peak 'Trespassers yn siat''.

The subject matter was brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills by the President FKJGP, Upper Shillong Circle on 31 January, 2020. Accordingly the Deputy Commissioner sought a clarification from the Commanding Officer, Headquarters Easter Air Command (Unit) on 4th February, 2020. The issue was clarified by the Commanding Officer, Headquarters Eastern Air Command (Unit) on 7th February, 2020. In the clarification it was stated that the Defence PRO had clarified the matter in the media by stating that:

"It is not a threat. It is warning and information, which is normal for all military establishments, which have close compounds". He also added that, "These signboards, which are as per existing guidelines, are displayed outside all Air Force installations to prevent trespassing and are without any prejudice to any particular region or state".

Later he also stated that "after the terror attacks on defense installations at Pathankot, Sunjuwan etc. security at all defence installations were tightened and certain precautionary measures were taken to warn civilians not to trespass into such sensitive installations and get fired upon by armed guards. In a few cases, intruders posing threat to defense establishments had to be shot at by guards on duty. Accordingly, instructions were received from higher formations to put up posters outside Air Force Stations. Reading 'trespassers will be shot written in English, Hindi and local languages to caution people from attempts to trespass.