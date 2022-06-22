The chief minister of Maharashtra,Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday.

Kamal Nath said that an antigen test was conducted and CM Thackeray came positive for Covid-19 in it. The sample for the RT-PCR test of the CM has been taken and the report is awaited. Kamal Nath added that he would meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The revelation came just ahead of the key cabinet meeting. Thackeray may chair the meeting via video conference, as per report.

In the midst of the ongoing crisis in the state, Kamal Nath came to Mumbai on Wednesday to meet with Congress MLAs. Post the meeting, he declared that the Congress party is united and would continue to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration.