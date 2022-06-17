GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Public Relation on Thursday collected 35 lectures of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from July 2021 to May 2022 and organized a book launching event titled “Compilation of Chief Minister’s speeches”. “He could change the political situation in Assam. "We can see how Sarma has changed the social & poltical environment of Assam in his speech,” stated Minister Pijush Hazarika.

The Minister stated that two speeches given by Sarma back in the year 2009 and 2011 were two great speech when he was an important minister of Assam.

Initially, during the massive agitation against the dam in the state for nearly two years, Sarma has given a strong speech in the Assam Assembly opposing the anti-dam movement after which protect against anti-dam movement in Assam get halt.

"I don't want to say anything in favor or against the anti dam movement but at that time it was a big political issue and Himanta Biswa Sharma's nearly one-and-a-half hour long speech in the assembly in favor of the dam has influenced the protestor to stop the anti dam movement .BJP party has gain 78 seats again, almost a year later in the Assam Assembly election”.

Minister Hazarika while referring to another strong speech by Himanta Biswa Sarma said that outside the parliament, opposition parties has protested against the then government over the release of land to Bangladesh in 2011.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has sent a delegation to understand ground situation of the border area in which Pijush Hazarika, Pallav Lochan Das, Jayanta Mallah Baruah, Sushant Borgohain was the part of the delegation .

“Subsequently, on the basis of the information provided by them, Sarma, in his speech in the Assembly for nearly half an hour explained the benefits of India and Assam with information collected and stated logic on the issue along with the solution suggested and since then, the issue has gradually disappeared .

Minister Hazarika said in the context Himanta Biswa Sarma's that he has always played a significant role in influencing the common masses in the politically and socially.