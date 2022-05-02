On Monday, Manoj Dhanowar, former Congress leader, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Party along with several Raijor Dol leaders in New Delhi today.

As many as five party leaders with the party’s central committee led by Kamal Kumar Medhi officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday.

Along with Kamal Kumar Medhi, other Raijor Dal leaders who joined the AAP were Jitul Deka (working president of the Raijor Dal), Dibyajyoti Sharma (vice president of the Raijor Dal), Dipankar Kalita (secretary of the Raijor Dal), Anurupa Dekaroja (spokesperson of the Raijor Dal), and Binay Deka (Central Executive Member Raijor Dal).

Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, will meet with the AAP's new leaders at 7 p.m.

The event, which took place at the party headquarters in New Delhi at 2 p.m., was attended by top AAP leaders.

Dhanowar is the son of senior Congress leader and former Digboi MLA late Rameswar Dhanowar who was the Congress candidate in the last assembly election from Lahoal and lost the election to BJP MLA Binod Hazarika.

Manoj Dhanowar resigned as the Chairman of Tea and Ex-Tea Mazdoor Congress earlier this month, citing differences of opinion on crucial issues concerning Assam and its people.