On social media, a video of Union Minister Smriti Irani being questioned by Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza about inflation has gone viral.

The two were onboard a Guwahati-bound flight and the interaction took place as the plane landed and passengers started deboarding

D’Souza asked about growing LPG costs, to which Irani responded that the Centre has been assisting the needy through various welfare programmes.

“The government is giving free rations to the countrymen, free vaccines to 1.83 billion people,” Irani is heard saying in the 1:11 minute-long video.

While the Mahila Congress president kept bombarding the minister with her questions, Smriti Irani kept her cool, saying that D’Souza was blocking other passengers.

Asked about the shortage of cooking gas and stoves without gas, the minister says, “Please don’t lie”.

The conversation continued as both were deboarding the plane. Later, the Union Minister is also seen recording the conversation on her phone camera as well.

During the course of the conversation, the Union Minister informed the Congress leader about public welfare initiatives by the government for the people like free ration and Covid vaccines.

Smriti Irani later told Congress leader that it would have been lovely if she was not being accosted and filmed without her permission.