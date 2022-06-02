Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive, just days before the Enforcement Directorate issued the summons in the National Herald case.

She won't be able to appear in the ED, earlier she has been ordered to appear before the ED on June 8th.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi had been holding a series of meetings with leaders and activists in the last week.

On Wednesday evening, she tested Covid-19 positive. Sonia Gandhi is exhibiting mild symptoms and has isolated herself.

"Some of those tested positive Covid. Last evening, Sonia Gandhi got mild fever. She tested Covid positive and has isolated herself. Medical consultation has happened and she is recovering," he said.

The ED issued summonses to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald case. Examine the case, which has been ongoing since 2012.