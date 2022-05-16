A convicted killer has committed suicide by hanging himself in a Meghalaya prison.

The 40-year-old man, who was convicted in a murder case, committed suicide the day after a local court had found him guilty.

John Shallam has been identified as the deceased convict.

After a local court in Meghalaya found him guilty in a murder case, Shallam was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison John Shallam, the inmate committed suicide by hanging himself in the prison's toilet.

"The convict was found hanging in a prison toilet," Mariahom Kharkrang, Meghalaya's inspector general of prisons, said.

Meanwhile, a magisterial investigation into the incident has been ordered. The deceased convict's body has been sent for autopsy.