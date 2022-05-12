A retired senior BHEL officer from Haridwar and his wife have filed a lawsuit against their Guwahati-based pilot son and Noida-based working daughter-in-law for "mental abuse" after they "failed to provide them a grandchild, even after six years of marriage." The elderly couple demanded a grandchild within a year or Rs 5 crore, which they said they had spent on their son's schooling and upbringing.

The amount also includes the expense of the son's wedding at a five-star hotel, a luxury car provided to him for Rs 60 lakh, and money spent on his vacation abroad, according to the couple's lawyer, Arvind Srivastava. The case was accepted by a local court in Haridwar on May 7 and will be heard on May 15.

"I only have one son. I put everything I had into his upbringing and education. In 2006, I sent him to the United States for a pilot training programme. I spent much over Rs 50 lakh on it. Due to the global economic downturn, he returned to India in 2007. He had lost his job and had been looking for another for more than two years. During this time, I also helped him financially "stated his father.