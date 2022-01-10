COVID: Centre to administer 'precaution doses' to vulnerable people from Jan 10
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NEW DELHI: Administration of precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities will begin from January 10.
The Centre has issued guidelines stating that no new registration will be required to get a precaution dose.
The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID 19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any vaccination centre.
The online appointment for the precaution dose shots began yesterday where one can book their slots.
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