NEW DELHI: Administration of precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities will begin from January 10.

The Centre has issued guidelines stating that no new registration will be required to get a precaution dose.

The eligible population who have taken two doses of COVID 19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any vaccination centre.

The online appointment for the precaution dose shots began yesterday where one can book their slots.

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