Imphal: In a continuous war against drug menace, a team of narcotic cell of Manipur police busted a drug trafficking ring in Imphal East and apprehended two drug peddlers as well as five drug users.

Acting on a tip-off , the Narcotic Cell teams rushed to a residence in Khomidok Sorok Mapal, where they intercepted a youth exiting the house in a suspicious manner and detained him.

One blue plastic containing WY tablets was discovered during the search.

The teams then rushed to the home of a man named Mohammad Sanajaoba and cordoned off the area while searching it. A resident named Ibem handed over 16 grams of Heroin powder, a single barrel gun with no licence, and nine live cartridges.

Moreover, the team discovered five drug users using heroin powder in a room at the residence. The five pushers were later transferred to a Rehabilitation Centre while Moinam Sana and Ibem were apprehended.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons as well as the seized items were then handed over to Heingang Police for necessary action.