Chairman of the TIPRA motha party ,Pradyot Debbarma has responded to former chief minister of Tripura and current leader of opposition of the state, Manik Sarkar's recent criticism of his party over the 'Greater Tipraland' demand.

Tripura's opposition leader, Manik Sarkar recently slammed the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA over the party's 'Greater Tipraland' demand.

Manik Sarkar had slammed TIPRA's Greater Tipraland demand, saying, "What does the term Greater Tipraland mean? This state is not for a specific community or religion; people of all classes are included, and it should be recognised by all democratically elected bodies."

"Mind you, such divisive demands are not new in this state,". All of these parties—INPT, IPFT, and now TIPRA—descended from the Tripura Upajati Juba Samity. If they truly care about the people of the state, they should speak out against the state government's anti-poor policies", added Sarkar.

TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma responded to Manik Sarkar's statement by saying that criticism of his party over the 'Greater Tipraland' demand would make his resolve stronger.'

"Slamming me only makes me stronger!" TIPRA President Pradyot Debbarma stated.

"It appears that I have gotten the BJP and the CPI-M to agree on one point," he further added.