MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Debojeet Saha, who hails from Silchar in Assam, has tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, said reports.

However, Saha, who entered the limelight after winning Zee TV's SaReGaMaPa singing contest, is yet to confirm the development on his social media platforms.

Recently, noted actress Swara Bhaskar also tested positive for the dreaded virus, the actress confirmed on social media. She said that she is quarantining and isolating at the moment.

Mahesh Babu, Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham and his wife Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and his family, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and wife, Dhrashti Dhami and Ranvir Shorey are also on the list of celebs who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani got the Covid infection just before the New Year.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,55,28,004 crore, which included 3,623 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories.

Omicron has been reported in 27 states, with the most cases in Maharashtra with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 infections. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,409 people have recovered or migrated.

Follow us on Facebook