On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that all state-run sports facilities in the city remain open for athletes until 10 p.m.

The directive comes after a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was closed earlier than usual for sports activities so that an IAS officer could walk his dog there.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic).”

According to a report, athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap their training earlier as Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility.

As per report, the sportspersons have to leave the ground early so that Khirwar can take a walk along with his dog on the ground

“We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted,” a coach told the publication.