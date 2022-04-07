According to officials, a fire broke out inside the Seva Dal office at 26 Akbar Road, which is part of the Congress party headquarters.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, according to Delhi Fire Services, and no casualties were recorded.

A fire official said, 'We received a call around 7.10 pm from the INC office in New Delhi. The fire had started on the terrace. We rushed with two fire tenders and doused it. It is suspected that a short circuit in the AC compressor or dry leaves on the terrace caused the fire. The matter will be investigated.'

The office was closed at the time, so the caretaker and security guards called the police and fire departments.