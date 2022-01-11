NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that all private private offices in Delhi will send employees into Work-From-Home to tackle the surge in cases. Only offices considered essential services will be exempted.

Offices in Delhi had been asked to function with half their employees in office and the rest at home. Government offices in the city are working with 50 percent attendance

Those exempted from the new rule include private banks, offices providing essential services, insurance companies, pharma companies, microfinance companies, lawyers' offices and courier services.

Delhi on Monday shut restaurants and bars and said only takeaways and home delivery would be allowed.

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