The incident was reported to the police station in Hauz Khas.

According to the police, one of the arrested persons is a doctor while the others are technicians and helpers.

An operation theatre was set up in Sonipat where the patients were operated upon.

“During the interrogation, the detained doctor revealed that he charged lakhs of rupees from a patient for an operation. It was revealed that nearly 14 people were targeted over six months. The figure could increase as the investigation into the matter is underway,” said the police.

It was also revealed that the doctor mostly targeted the poor and lured them with more money. He looked for his clients on social media.

The police are likely to make more arrests in the case.