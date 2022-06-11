After being sworn in as minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah arrived in office for the first time today. When the minister arrived at Janata Bhawan, he served the god and promised to work enthusiastically for the development of the state's people at all times. The Minister also stated he will complete the chief Minister’s dream of better Assam by following the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and so on.

As soon as he reached the office, the minister was welcomed by departmental officials with a gamocha and wished him all the best for the new responsibilities. It may be recalled that Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah made it to the cabinet on Wednesday as part of the first reshuffle of chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma cabinet.

Jayant Malla Baruah, who has been serving smoothly as MLA and chief minister's political secretary in the past, was given three very important portfolios like Public Health Technical, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Tourism Department.

The minister also met departmental officials to provide new dimensions to all these departments by stepping into the office today. He also expressed hope that with the grace of the unseen, the blessings of Mother India and the love of the people of Nalbari as well as the people of Assam, he will soon be able to build the Assam of the Chief Minister's dream.

The Minister thanked the people of Assam for this day by saying that he is determined to give the highest outing for the overall development of Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma.

The Minister also said that he will continue his efforts to serve the motherland by following the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santosh, State President Bhavesh Kalita.