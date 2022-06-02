India’s aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rupees 10 lakh on Tata-SIA Vistara airlines for violation of take-off and landing clearance.

Vistara was fined by the DGCA for giving first officers takeoff and landing authority without conducting any training. For the said lapse, the airline has been fined 10 lakh rupees. It was detected during a landing in Indore, according to the DGCA.

As per the rules, training is conducted for the first officer to land the aircraft on the simulator before they can do it at the aircraft with passengers on board.

“A captain is trained at simulator before he/she can give landing to the first officer. Aircraft was being landed by the first officer without the captain or the first officer training at the simulator,” DGCA said.

DGCA stressed that the act was a serious breach for it risked the security of flyers.

“It is a serious violation endangering the lives of the passengers on board,” he added.

The airline refused to give a statement over the said incident.

Earlier, the DGCA had imposed a fine of Rs.10 lakh on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on a faulty simulator on Monday.