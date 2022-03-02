An Indian national from Punjab on Wednesday died in Ukraine where a war is seething taking after the attack of the Russian military.

The student is identified as Chandan Jindal was 22 years old and was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

Agreeing to accessible reports, Jindal was conceded in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia, Kyivska road 68, after enduring an Ischemic stroke.

His father has composed to the Government of India to make arrangements of action for bringing back his body.

The Centre is additionally making endeavors to bring back the body of the student from Karnataka who died in shelling in Kharkiv a day ago.

"With the airspace in Ukraine closed for traveler services, bringing back of bodies may take place through other countries as has been happening for evacuation of stranded Indians."

And an urgent advisory to all Indian Nationals in Kharkiv, for the safety and security of their own, must leave Kharkiv immediately.

They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety by 1800 LOCAL TIME( 9:30 PM IST).

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