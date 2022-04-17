Marking another victory in the battle on drugs, the Tripura police apprehended two drug peddlers in separate raids and recovered large quantities of brown sugar and cash, last evening.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Piyamadhuri Majumder, a police team led by SDPO Jirania raided Abdul Mutahir’s house in Badra-rishi Para and found brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore, as well as mobile phones, based on particular intel.

As a result, a similar operation was launched based on the information divulged by the arrested person. The SDPO Jirania, along with his counterpart at Amtali, raided another house in Gajaria Muslim Para and arrested a drug peddler, besides seizing cash worth Rs 3 lakh and a vehicle suspected to have been used for transportation of drugs.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a specific case under the NDPS Act. There is a probability of more arrests being made in connection with the drug racket. The arrested drug paddlers will be produced in court today.