An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale in Assam's Karbi Anglong, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Wednesday.

The depth of the earthquake was 18 km which occurred at 4.19 am early in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 08-06-2022, 04:19:49 IST, Lat: 26.26 & Long: 93.60, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam, India," NCS tweeted.