When a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, at least 80 houses collapsed in Khuzdar district, displacing over 200 families, according to media reports. The quake's epicentre was near Aurnaji, according to the meteorological office, and it struck the area at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Officials said the earthquake was felt for half a minute, forcing people to flee their homes into the open. Aftershocks continued to strike the area at regular intervals after the major jolts. 'The earthquake struck a large area of Aurnaji, destroying over 80 houses and causing major cracks in another 260,' said retired Major Ilyas Kibzai, deputy commissioner of Khuzdar, adding that the majority of the destroyed houses were made of mud.

In the Wadh tehsil, the quake also impacted the villages of Nali, Zamri, Barang, and Nachkan Sonaro Lathi. 'Fortunately, no human casualties were reported because most people were at work outside their homes.' Those who were inside fled as soon as the jolts started,' Kibzai explained. Over 200 families were displaced as a result of the earthquake, he said, adding that relief goods such as tents, sheets, food, and drinking water were dispatched for the earthquake victims as soon as the news of the earthquake was received.

However, he noted that because the affected villages were located in hilly areas, rescue and relief teams were having difficulty reaching them. 'We've sent medical teams and medicines,' the deputy commissioner said, adding that efforts were also being made to provide emergency shelter to the affected families.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grave concern about the financial losses incurred by local residents as a result of the earthquake and directed the local administration and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to launch an effective relief operation in the quake-affected areas as soon as possible. The chief minister said the government stood with the victims in this difficult hour, issuing directives for the immediate provision of tents, blankets, and other necessities to the residents of the affected houses.