CHAMPHAI: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the richer scale jolted Mizoram and several other Northeatern states today afternoon.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 60 km and occurred at 3:42 pm at 58km south-east of Champhai.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 21-01-2022, 15:42:32 IST, Lat: 23.10 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 60 Km ,Location: 58km SE of Champhai, Mizoram, India,” NCS tweeted.