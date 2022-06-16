Some sections of the NH-06 between Silchar and Guwahati within the Lumshnong Police Station in Meghalaya have been seriously damaged due to the relentless heavy rain.

Heavy motor vehicles would be unable to pass over this road as a result.

East Jaintia Hills Police were notified around 9 a.m. on June 16th.

The police issued an advisory for NH-06 commuters.

Trucks and buses should avoid the NH-06 route.

Concerned departments are taking action to restore normalcy.

On the 15th of June, landslides occurred at various locations along this route. The Meghalaya Police Department has advised against travelling along this route, especially at night.