The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday that elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. These seats are spread among 15 states and union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and including three from Odisha.

Eleven of the 57 seats are in Uttar Pradesh, with six in Maharashtra and six in Tamil Nadu.

Thirteen Rajya Sabha seats were contested in April this year, with the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party winning five seats each, the LDF winning two seats, and the Congress winning only one.

The BJP became the first party since 1988 to reach 100 seats in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha has 245 members, with 123 in the majority.

While the BJP is expected to strengthen its position in the Upper House, the Congress is unlikely to make any gains in terms of seats till 2024. The Congress has only 10 per cent of the total seats in Parliament, with 53 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and 30 of the 250 Rajya Sabha seats.