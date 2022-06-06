The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

The move came just days after Jain was arrested by the central investigation agency on May 30. Jain will be detained by the ED till June 9.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

Based on this FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the ED had filed a criminal case against the AAP leader, alleging that he could not explain the source of cash received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder.

In November 2019, the home ministry approved the prosecution of minister Satyendar Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering.

The Delhi High court on Saturday stayed the order of a special court allowing Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to have counsel during the interrogation by the ED.

Earlier, CBI had filed an FIR against Jain in a money laundering case on August 25, 2017.