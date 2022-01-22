NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Saturday will maintain a gathering with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the 5 poll-bound states to evaluate the ban on holding physical roadshows and rallies by political events forward of Assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra will maintain digital conferences with the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary, and Chief Electoral Officers of 5 poll-bound states to take inventory of the state of affairs as India is reporting a steady rise in Covid-19 instances.

The Election fee had put a ban on election rallies and roadshows till January 15 first and later prolonged until January 22. The progress on vaccination might be a key think about permitting relaxations.

As of today, India reported 3,37,704 contemporary Covid instances (9,550 greater than yesterday) and a couple of,42,676 recoveries and 488 deaths within the final 24 hours. Total 21,13,365 lively instances are within the nation with a every day positivity price of 17.22 per cent.

The 5 states going to polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The Election fee’s intention is to have most voters vaccinated earlier than the elections held in these explicit states.

Uttar Pradesh which at present has 98,238 lively Covid 19 instances has inoculated 96 per cent of its inhabitants with the primary dose within the 18 plus class.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand inoculated 99 per cent of its inhabitants with the primary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 84 per cent of its inhabitants with the second dose.

Goa has vaccinated 98 per cent of its inhabitants above 18 years of age with a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier on January 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has determined that no physical rallies, roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/automobile rally and procession shall be allowed until January 22, 2022.

However, the fee additionally granted relaxations for the political events in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the place meeting elections might be held from February 10 until March 10.