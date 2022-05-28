SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who has been known to raise awareness about health over the years, has once again emphasized on the need to exercise -- this time via an Instagram reel.

Sangma, who has over 88,000 followers on Instagram, recently took to the platform to share a ‘reel’ asking his followers to take care of his health.

The short clip, apparently shot in the midst of Sangma’s work-out session, sees him say: “No matter how busy you are, it’s important to find some time to do some exercise. Even 30-40 minutes of a walk in the morning helps a lot. So I encourage everyone…please do that.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeC6Cl6IzBm/

The post has garnered over 12,000 likes and a lot of support from netizens. The reel, Sangma's second on Instagram, has been viewed over 80,000 times.

“You are definitely one of the smartest, fittest and humble leaders of this country. Health is the real wealth for sure. Good to see this,” one Instagram user wrote, praising Sangma, while another said: “Yes Sir Everyone want healthy body but Noone Sacrifice For doing An Excersise or something that Bring good health 🙏🙏🤩🤩 thank You for Your Example.”