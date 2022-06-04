At about 5:25 p.m. on June 3rd, a fire was reported in the cargo bay of Delhi Airport. At the cargo bay, a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after, and the fire was quickly brought under control. However, there have been no reported casualties.

"On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official told ANI.

Several passenger planes were in the area at the time of the incident, loading baggage. According to a video obtained by ANI, several passenger aircraft were near the fire site at the time it was reported, but no damage was reported. The concerned departments, including the Cargo Department, have ordered an internal investigation into the fire incident.