PUNJAB: International kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead during a match on Monday. The player was killed by unidentified assailants around 6pm during the Kabaddi Cup in Molyan village of Jalandhar. According to reports, around 20 rounds were fired at Sandeep's head and chest.

The competition was washed out after hearing gunshots. Sandeep was a professional kabaddi player.According to reports, indiscriminate firing suddenly started during a match of kabaddi tournament on Monday evening during which Several bullets hit Sandeep in the body.

He was known as a gladiator. People present at the spot took Sandeep to the hospital but the player died on the way due to excessive bleeding. International kabaddi player Sandeep was very interested in Kabaddi since childhood. His fans used to call him gladiator.

He ruled the world of Kabaddi for a decade. Apart from Punjab, he also played in Canada, USA and UK. Some videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, where viewers are seen fleeing after the sound of gunfire.

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