People who are fascinated by space activities will like the month of May. On May 15 and 16, the world will experience the first lunar eclipse of the year, after the first solar eclipse of the year.

On November 8, 2022, sky gazers will get another chance to see the blood moon. The blood red moon will be seen during the Lunar Eclipse.

According to NASA, the full Lunar Eclipse will also be known as blood moon. It will begin at 07:58 am IST on May 16 and will be in effect till 11.35 am IST on the same day. The Lunar Eclipse is expected to last more than three hours on May 16.

The red moon will be at its peak at 9:41 am on May 16.

According to the space organisation, this time, the Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in India. The blood moon will appear in the whole of South America, the Eastern Parts of North America, parts of Antarctica, Western Europe, Western and Southern Africa, and the eastern side of the Pacific region only.