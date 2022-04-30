Kharkutta, 29 April: The 1st Meghalaya National Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2022 begins today at Chotcholja village in the East Garo Hills area of Meghalaya's Kharkutta constituency. The primary guest was Meghalaya Health and Forest Minister James P K Sangma, who was joined by other officials. Rupert Momin, MLA of the Kharkutta constituency, kicked off the adventure competition by raising a flag and flying with co-pilot Bishal Chetry from Nepal as part of the opening ceremony.

Hundreds of paragliders from several states, the Indian Army, and Assam rifles competed in this competition. Thousands of locals attended the event, happy to have a new event in their community, and peacefully enjoyed the occasion.

MLA Rupert Momin expressed his delight and stated that paragliding will be a part of Meghalaya tourism. He also expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya government and chief minister Conrad k. Sangma for providing financial support for the game's organisation. He further stated that the objective of this event is to attract tourists, provide job opportunities for youth, and enhance the economy.

The event's chief guest, James P K Sangma, Minister of Health and Forest, remarked, "It is a point of pride for Meghalaya that a national paragliding accuracy championship has been hosted for the first time by the state." I believe that the event will not only assist Meghalaya display its natural beauty, but will also help the state's tourism industry.