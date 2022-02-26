For the first time in history, Pakistani Army has promoted two Hindu officers aka Dr. Kailash Kumar and Dr. Anil Kumar as Lt Colonel. The officers belong to the Tharparkar and Badin districts of Sindh.

Major Dr Kailash Kumar was born in Sindh’s Tharparkar district in the year 1981. He was commissioned in the army in 2008.

Major Dr Anil Kumar who is 40 years old, a resident of Sindh’s Badin district was commission in the army in year 2007.

In response to development, Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr. Ramesh Kumar tweeted in his official Twitter account:“Heartiest congratulation to promotion of 2 Hindu Officers to Lt. Colonel Rank.”

In a statement made in early February, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan's guards are equal citizens and it was the state's job to protect them.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chief of Army expressed his remarks on a visit to Nagarparkar, the Tharparker district of Sindh, where he spent the day with the troops.

"General Qamar appreciated their state of morale and motivation for fulfilment of the assigned mission", said ISPR.